Chamber CEO reacts to Gov. Abbott’s decision to keep bars closed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Thursday that bars are still to remain closed is causing even more frustration.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim is appalled this is still the case.

Florsheim said there’s no local enforcement for some other businesses, and they’re getting to operate.

“That invested their life, their blood, sweat and tears to build up a company, buy a facility or rent it, they hire staff, they purchase inventory, they pay taxes just like any other business and the governor has said, ‘You are the reason for this,'” Florsheim said.

Florsheim said he also believes it makes no sense you can go in restaurant to drink all day, but not go to a bar. He said a lot of it comes down to lobbying.