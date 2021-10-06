Chamber opens nominations for Annual Celebration Awards to public

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the Annual Celebration Awards to the public.

Each year, the Chamber celebrates membership, milestones, and leadership from the prior year at its Annual Celebration.

Members are recognized for their commitment to the Chamber’s mission: building a strong community through economic development and business support.

This year, the Chamber is beginning a new tradition by asking members and the community to nominate a business that fulfills the criteria, who has positively influenced our community, the Chamber, and their mission in 2021.

Categories for nomination include:

Small Business of the Year

Member of the Year

— A member who just joined the Chamber in the past y ear and immediately made a big splash (a list of new members can be found on their website) Young Professional of the Year — Must be between 18 and 40 years old

Nominations will be accepted until midnight on November 30, 2021, and the event will take place in early 2022.