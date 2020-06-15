Chamber releases virtual spec building to encourage new business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Chamber partnered with BYSP Architects to create virtual spec buildings for economic development and business attraction.

Wichita Falls has many fantastic amenities available for economic development, but when it comes to available buildings for potential new businesses, the inventory needed for site consultants and businesses looking to move or expand their operations wasn’t there.





This created an opportunity to work with a local architect firm to create more opportunity for Wichita Falls. Dick Bundy and his team at BYSP Architects worked tirelessly to provide virtual renderings along with timelines for completion. “Our design team developed standardized buildings to meet the strictest demands of the industrial, manufacturing and distribution world. By having the design ready and virtually presented, the Chamber of Commerce now has a tool that

can show prospects a vision of their future home and the timeline to complete.

In a digital world, this effort provides a powerful tool for Economic Development and immediately shows prospects the progressiveness of our community, “ said Dick Bundy FAIA with CEO/Sr Principal BYSParchitects.



The Virtual Spec buildings are designed for the Industrial Business Park, located on HWY 287 at 2800 Fisher Road. Each rendering visualizes the possibilities for a company to stand up a business at 30,000 square feet with the option to expand later to 60,000 square feet or start at 60,000 square feet with options to expand to 120,000 square feet.

The Chamber’s V.P. of Business Attraction David Leezer has begun showcasing this tool to site consultants and the response has been fantastic. Consultants appreciate the visual and complete information regarding construction costs and timelines. One said, “the spec building pricing documents/renderings are truly unique and something I have not seen in 6 years of doing this and countless interactions with economic development commissions like yours, they have already been useful in explaining the project to the client.”



Having this tool continues to show Wichita Falls means business and allows us to compete with some larger markets. “Part of successful economic development is being able to differentiate yourself from your competition. This virtual spec building program definitely differentiates us,” said David Leezer, V.P. of Business Attraction at the Chamber.