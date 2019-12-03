Chamber welcomes new V.P. of Business Attraction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber has a new Vice President of Business Attraction.

David Leezer, CEcD, FM joins the team from St. Charles, MO. He brings over 35 years of economic development experience to the dynamic efforts of the Chamber.

Leezer’s extensive experience includes adding over 5,000 jobs and $400 million of investment for St. Charles as well as the development and implementation of a new strategic plan.

He joins the Chamber with the goal of attracting new businesses to Wichita Falls in our target industries (aerospace/aviation, business support services, and manufacturing).

“I appreciate the opportunity to join the Wichita Falls team and represent both this great region the great State of Texas. I’m looking forward to implementing the Market Street Strategies recommendations to enhance the growth of the greater Wichita Falls area,” said Leezer.

“When we began the search for someone to lead our business attraction efforts, we knew that we needed not only an experienced economic developer but also someone who would be a great fit for the organization. David is that individual. I’m excited to work with him and the rest of the team to bring new projects to Wichita Falls,” said Chamber CEO Henry Florsheim.

He will work closely with the Chamber staff on research, marketing, and lead generation while developing relationships with city leadership, community, and companies in Wichita Falls.

His focused efforts will be to find businesses looking to expand or move their operations to Texas.