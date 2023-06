WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks who play at Champions Course in Weeks Park will see some changes in the future.

City Councilors approved an agenda item that will add outdoor restroom facilities for those that play in the later hours.

The agenda also adds a canopy and pavilion section where outdoor events would be held.

The new project was awarded to Cage and Baker Construction for a price tag of $412,000.

No start or completion date has been set yet.