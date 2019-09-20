Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Friday, the state champions and coaches were celebrated by the entire school. Hard work not going unnoticed in Holliday.

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)—The 2019 UIL academic overall state champions happen to be right here in Texoma.

Holliday High School UIL students and coaches wear that badge of honor and continue a tradition of excellence.

“It’s truly a team effort, there’s so many people that put in so much time and effort to make this happen, and for the kids to be able to have an opportunity to go and then be rewarded at the state meet, much less the state champions,” Holliday High School academic coordinator Shawn Duthie said. “It’s a tremendous honor.”

Friday, the state champions and coaches were celebrated by the entire school. Hard work not going unnoticed in Holliday.

“The kids come to zero hour, we meet at 7:15 in the morning before school, the kids that can come will come, coaches have practice after school, at lunch, on weekends,” Duthie said.

However, it’s not a first for the Eagles.

“In the last 10 years, Holliday ISD has been the state UIL academic champion five of those and they’ve been state runner-up three of the other years,” Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes said.

That’s eight years running of either champion or runner-up. This is a culture that’s culminated over the past more than 30-years.

“This program was initiated by Mrs. Peggy Wallace in the 1980s, so all of the success that this program has achieved is because of the work that she put in and the program that she established,” Duthie said.

“Staff have changed over the years, but that culture drives those new teachers and those new students to want to accomplish those same things,” Dyes said.

A hallway in Holliday, full of champions, and a hallway the Eagles hope to see grow.

It takes a lot of students to make this happen. To find a breakdown of the results click here.