WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Chance of rain forces postponement of Turkey Trot 5K/Walk at MSU Texas.

The Turkey Trot 5K/Walk will now take place on Monday, November 25.

Registration is on-site only and begins at 4:30 p.m., and the 5K run and walk begins at 5 p.m.

Location: Sikes Lake Trail, directly behind the Wellness Center. The first 100 registrants will receive a free shirt. The first male and female finishers will receive a turkey.

Entry for the event is an item for the mustangs pantry. Accepted items are things such as: