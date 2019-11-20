1  of  2
Breaking News
Accident on Seymour Road near Hiawatha Blvd blocks traffick Lloyd Ruby Overpass shut down due to rollover accident

Chance of rain forces postponement of Turkey Trot 5K/Walk at MSU Texas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Chance of rain forces postponement of Turkey Trot 5K/Walk at MSU Texas.

The Turkey Trot 5K/Walk will now take place on Monday, November 25.

Registration is on-site only and begins at 4:30 p.m., and the 5K run and walk begins at 5 p.m.

Location: Sikes Lake Trail, directly behind the Wellness Center. The first 100 registrants will receive a free shirt. The first male and female finishers will receive a turkey.

Entry for the event is an item for the mustangs pantry. Accepted items are things such as:

  • canned meats
  • pasta/noodles and sauces
  • cereal
  • granola bars
  • nuts
  • trail mix
  • crackers
  • oatmeal
  • jams and jellies
  • applesauce
  • tea and instant coffee
  • hand soap
  • toothbrush and toothpaste
  • hygiene products
  • laundry and dish detergent

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story