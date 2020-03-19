Breaking News
Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
Change in Programming: Chicago Med, Fire, PD airs Friday 1–4 a.m.

Posted: / Updated:

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans can tune in to the latest episodes of Chicago Med, Fire and PD after severe weather forced us to cover regularly scheduled programming Wednesday night.

The Federal Communications Commissions requires news stations to cut into national broadcasting if there is a Tornado Warning in the viewing area.

With the tornado warned storm just south of and going into Young County and another into Jack and Wise coutnies with the potential of moving towards Montague County, KFDX broadcasting covered Chicago Med, Fire and PD. To make up for the scheduling, watch KFDX from 1 a.m.–5 a.m. on Friday, March 20 to get caught up on the latest episodes.

