FORT SILL, OK (KFDX/KJTL)— The U.S. Army Garrison is preparing to pass the unit’s colors on to the new command.

The Change of Responsibility Ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on November 3, 2023, at the U.S. Army Garrison in Fort Sill. This ceremony reinforces noncommissioned officer authority in the Army and highlights their support to the chain of command.

The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of command responsibility and authority. The transfer of responsibility will go from Command Sergeant Major William Taylor to Command Sergeant Major William Pearson, who will be the incoming Command Sergeant Major.

This will also pass the loyalty and unity of the Soldiers.