WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It appears an expensive change of venue for Anthony Patterson’s sex trafficking and sexual performance by a child trial is more likely after a status hearing in the 78th District Court.

His four attorneys filed the motion yesterday.

This afternoon, Assistant D.A. Brooke Grona-Robb said the motion, which runs around 200 pages, is under review but they will probably not oppose a venue change.

Judge Meredith Kennedy said a hearing will be held in late August to consider the change, though defense attorneys have recommended the trial be held in Collin County.

It is now set to begin on Oct. 30.

Included in the motion for change of venue is an extensive phone survey of potential Wichita County jury panel members, ages 18 to 91, with comments by those who responded. the defense says it took around 36,000 calls to obtain roughly 400 responses, many of which indicate the respondents have formed a negative opinion of Patterson.

His attorneys argue their client has been subjected to pervasive, prejudicial and inflammatory publicity, that is replete with falsehoods and speculation.