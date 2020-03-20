Breaking News
Changes announced for Wichita Co. Tax Office

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Tax Office has announced new hours of operation and suspension of operations of field offices in an effort to reduce the risk to employees and customers.

Effective Monday, March 23, the downtown main annex will be open to the public for walk-in transactions only from 8 a.m.–noon.

The three field offices in Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Electra will be closed until further notice.

Tax collector Tommy Smythe said after returning from lunch each day, staff will work on enhanced cleaning procedures in the customer service area and also do normal work on the other tasks of motor vehicle registration, title work and other duties.

The state has extended deadlines for most motor vehicle renewals and title paperwork.

Customers have other options to obtain services such as online payments of tax bills, mail, outreach services at United and Market Street stores if available and a dropbox that will be located just inside the entrance on Scott Street, which is the only entrance now for the entire annex building.

