Changes made to restaurants could be the new ‘norm’ for owners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some restaurants are also preparing to make some changes once they open.

Deli Planet owner Rebecca Rutledge said they are going to be opening up for dine-in on Monday, but said with only 25% of capacity allowed in, Rutledge said that will allow them to seat roughly 30- people at a time. Rutledge said some of the changes made during this pandemic may actually become the norm in the restaurant.

“I think it just makes you reflect and get back on your toes to make sure you’re doing the right thing because the customer really trusts you a lot when they bring their family out to eat in public that you are doing what it takes to keep their family safe,” Rutledge said.

Some changes that Rutledge said will become permanent include hands-free paper towel dispensers and sinks. She said they are letting the weekend go by and will be opening 11 a.m. Monday.