WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the WFISD Facebook page, the Wichita Falls High School graduation ceremony has been moved.

The threat of severe weather for Thursday, May 27, 2021, has moved the Wichita Falls High School graduation indoors.

The ceremony will now take place inside Kay Yeager Coliseum located at 1000 5th Street.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the ceremony will start at 8 p.m.