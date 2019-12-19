Changes needed for Morningside luminaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a grass fire in the Morningside neighborhood park, the Wichita Falls Fire Department opted to enforce a safety code that affects the luminaries there.

Fire Marshal David Collins says the annual luminary display was canceled on Sunday to protect morningside neighbors and their property, as well as visitors.

For about three decades, neighbors have lined the streets each season with about 2,000 paper sacks filled with sand and candles. It’s given the historic neighborhood a beautiful glow from dusk until the candles go out.

Collins said the many cars that line the streets each year, bumper to bumper to see the luminaries, could be an extremely big problem for firefighters, should they ever have to respond again.

He said the chief is meeting with neighbors to try to come up with a solution to protect the beautiful tradition for future generations to come.

One solution could include battery-operated lights instead of candles, but there are other options.

If any decision is reached by the Morningside Neighborhood Association, we’ll be sure to pass that information onto you.

