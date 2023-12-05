WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The parents of Cha’Quon Jeffery are speaking out after an indictment on the driver who reportedly struck their son’s vehicle, killing him back in June.

For Donna and Lucious Jeffery, there is a big part of their heart missing this holiday season.

“I keep waiting for him, waiting for that daily call, that daily text, walking through the door saying ‘Mom what you doing.’ I wake up in the morning, and it starts all over again for me, the heartbreak,” Donna Jeffery said.

They said they replay the night of June 3 in their heads constantly, awakened in the middle of the night to a phone call that their only child had just been in a car accident, hit head-on by what appeared to be a drunk driver.

“From day one, I was ready for justice,” she said.

Fast forward six months later, a glimmer of hope.

“Everything has been a long time, even up until just recently to where he has been indicted,” Lucious Jeffery said.

Brandon Wright of Iowa Park, the driver of the vehicle that struck Cha’Quon, was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in November on charges of intoxicated manslaughter and aggravated assault, causing bodily injury for injuries suffered by Veronica Diaz, the passenger in the car with Jeffery. According to the affidavit, Wright’s Blood Alcohol Level was 0.238, well above the state’s legal limit of .08.

“Onto the next phase of this process that we have to go through,” Donna Jeffery added.

Now, they said they hope to see this taken to trial and for proper punishment to be given. Plus, Wright is no stranger to criminal offenses.

He has a long record, with offenses like public intoxication and other driving offenses.

“We don’t want this same individual to impact another family in the way that this has impacted my wife and I,” Lucious Jeffery said.

As their family continues to lean on their faith and heal

“Without God, family and friends, I don’t know how we would make it through this, Just don’t do it. Don’t drink and drive,” Lucious Jeffery said.

Wrght’s case is pending in 30th district court and no trial date has been set yet.