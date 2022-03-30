WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial set to begin this week for a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child has been delayed after the charge was upgraded when the victim said it happened every two or three days for months.

The upgrade in charges comes after staff members with the district attorney’s office spoke to the victim before the trial and said she told them it wasn’t an isolated incident, but happened every two to three days for months.

As a result, the original charge is dismissed against Jason Lee Evartt, 42, is now facing trial for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Evartt was arrested in November 2019 on a complaint filed involving a 12-year-old girl.

The girl said during the summer she was watching a movie at her mother’s house while her mother was at work when Evartt came into the room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said he never spoke until after the assault because he warned her not to tell anyone.

Police said an exam revealed injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

While preparing for the trial, investigators met with the girl and say she was asked to describe the events, and she asked if she could talk to women about it instead of men.

Two female staff members conducted the interview and say the girl said while she was in 5th grade, Evartt would rape her every 2-3 days when her mother was at work.

Because the girl said it happened for several months, the prosecutors decided to upgrade the charge to continuous sexual abuse.

Evartt has two previous convictions for assault of family members, two burglaries, and an arrest in 2000 for indecency with a child.

