WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A senior district court judge has determined that the charges for failing to report child abuse against seven former administrators with the City View Independent School District should be dismissed.

In February 2023, the following former administrators with City View ISD were arrested and charged with failing to report the alleged sexual misconduct:

Anthony Ray Bushong — Former Superintendent of City View ISD

Stephan Clyde Harris — Former Superintendent of City View ISD

Carrie Lynn Allen — Former Assistant Superintendent of City View ISD

Daryl Alexander Frazier — Former principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Raymond Weathersbee — Former assistant principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Rudy Glynn Hawkins, Jr. — Former Athletic Director at City View Jr/Sr High School

Cindy Pope Leaverton — Former Counselor at City View Jr/Sr High School

Those charges that have been pending since they were filed following the arrests may soon be dismissed altogether.

‘The case should be dismissed with prejudice’

A letter from Jack McGaughey, Senior District Judge, was filed on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, with the Wichita County Clerk’s office and sent to the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office as well as attorneys for the defendants.

In the Letter, Judge McGaughey stated that he had determined the statute of limitations on the allegations expired before they were filed. He said the statute began running on May 19, 2018 and ended two years later. However, the original charges were filed in May 2023.

In the charges against the administrators, the State alleged that the crime of failing to report child abuse was a continuing offense that began on May 19, 2018, and continued until June 2023. However, in the letter, Judge McGaughey determined the offenses were not continuous.

McGaughey also said an amended charge against the administrators did not cure the defects in the original charges.

Judge McGaughey said in the letter that since the State’s prosecution of the defendants “was initiated after the statute of limitations for the charged offenses had run, the case should be dismissed with prejudice.”

According to McGaughey, the letter is not an order of the court and that will come when the defense submits a motion for that order.

Charges stemmed from failure to report sexual misconduct

The allegations against the district and its former administrators began in June of 2022 when former City View ISD students began making claims of sexual misconduct against then-basketball coach Bobby Morris on social media.

Four days after the allegations surfaced, on June 27, 2022, Morris took his own life.

After an investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department, seven former City View ISD administrators were charged for what police referred to as “persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

In addition to the criminal charges against the district, a former student and the alleged victim of sexual misconduct filed a civil lawsuit against the district in federal court in April 2023.

The detailed allegations of sexual abuse against the former coach, his relationship with the alleged victim, and claimed there was a “pattern, practice, and custom of turning a blind eye” among former administrators.