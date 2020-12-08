Charges being filed for 4 suspects in theft of ‘Forever’ horse statue

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department will be having a press conference Thursday, December 10, 2020, to provide an update on the investigation into the stolen “Forever” horse statue that honored Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith at McNiel Junior High in October.

The ‘Forever’ horse was cut from it’s place at McNiel Middle School in early October.

It was dedicated in 2017 to honor the two girls who were shot while walking home from school.

Police said they received a Crime Stoppers tip in early November and that led them to find the horse in a barn on FM 2393 in Clay County.

Now, charges are being filed against four suspects, two from Bowie and the other two believed from Wichita Falls.

‘Forever’ was dedicated in 2017 after months of planning and work.

WFPD will hold a press conference on Thursday, December 10, at 10:15 a.m. to release more information. The press conference will be streamed on Texoma’s Homepage.

