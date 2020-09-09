Charges dismissed for teen who tweeted about ‘huntin’ boys in blue’

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges of making terroristic threats against police officers in Burkburnett have been dismissed against a Burkburnett teen.

The grand jury decided to no bill Rowdy Wariner on his charge of terroristic threat.

Wariner was accused of the felony in January, and police officer said the threat was made on a Twitter post.

It was part of a conversation about a runway, and officers said Wariner commented he was, “huntin; the boys in blue.”

The officer said he had made a presentation about terroristic threats at the high school a few month before due to other threats.

In October 2019, Wariner was charged with harassment, and that case is pending in the courts.