Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child against a man from Little Elm have been dropped.

Michael Joseph Medina was arrested by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office in July and has now been released after the grand jury declined to indict him on the charges.

Authorities alleged the incidents occurred during the Christmas season of 2014.

The affidavit states the four-year-old victim was asleep in an apartment on Thompson road in Wichita Falls when Medina woke her up.

The investigator said the victim at one point tried to leave but Medina got her and brought her back into her room.