Charges filed against Duncan student for alleged shooting threats

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old Duncan High School student who allegedly threatened to, “Shoot up the school.”

Brandon Douglas Hays has been charged with making a terroristic hoax. His bond was set at a half-million dollars.

On Monday, police were contacted by a school resource officer about a threat to the school.

According to two other students, they were in an alley walking to school when hays came up to them and began flirting with one of them. One girl said she got between hays and the other girl so she would not feel uncomfortable.

She said when they got close to the main school building, Hays then said “Wouldn’t it be funny if I wore an oversized jacket to school and shoot up the school while playing “Pumped Up Kicks?”

The other two students said they walked off and did not reply.

Police said that the song is about a troubled youth with homicidal thoughts.

The other student told police she also heard Hays say quote, “Everyone thinks I’m going to be the next school bomber, maybe I should be,” and he said he could always get bombing fluid from somewhere.

When police interviewed Hays they said he told them anyone who heard him talking knows he was joking and denied making statements about shooting up the school or mentioning bombing.

Hays’ preliminary hearing is set for November 27, 2019.