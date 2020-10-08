James Staley charged with murder of two-year-old Wilder McDaniel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced Thursday charges filed in the case of Wilder McDaniel nearly two years after his tragic death.

James Irven Staley III, 37, was arrested in Okmulgee County, Oklahoma at 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Staley is charged with the murder of two-year-old Jason “Wilder” McDaniel that occurred in October 2018.

Staley is currently being held in Okmulgee County Jail.

His bond has not yet been set.

WFPD Chief of Police Manuel Borrego, District Attorney John Gillespie, Sgt. Charlie Eipper and Sgt. Brian Sheehan held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the development in the case.

“Certainly, we all wanted justice for Wilder, and right now I think we’re on that journey to getting him that justice,” Borrego said.

Wilder McDaniel was found dead at Staley’s home in the 2000 block of Irving Place on October 11, 2018.

Wilder’s parents, Robert “Bubba” McDaniel and Amber Odom McDaniel filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Staley in April 2019, accusing him of assault, negligence and gross negligence related to the death of their son.

In June 2020, Borrego named Staley and Amber Odom McDaniel, Wilder’s mother, as persons of interest.

An extensive autopsy report from Dallas County medical examiners released in July suggested the cause of Wilder’s death to be homicidal from asphyxiation though the cause of death was still ruled undetermined at the time.

District Attorney John Gillespie said a key breakthrough in the case was analysis from Dr. Suzanne Dakil Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Dakil specializes in child abuse prevention and treatment.

Gillespie said the autopsy was sent to Dr. Dakil, who has testified in many child abuse cases in Dallas County.

“The autopsy, while suspicious for homicide, was ruled undetermined,” Gillespie said. “Dr. Dakil provided us some very important key medical evidence, and she also helped tie the forensic evidence together.”

