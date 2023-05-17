QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — Two 17-year-old Quanah High School students are charged with making terroristic threats against the high school on Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2023. James Griffith and William Waldo were booked into jail shortly before noon Wednesday.

Sheriff Pat Laughery said the boys came to the sheriff’s office with their parents. Their bonds were set at $25,000 each. The alleged threats were made on a bus as the band was returning from an out-of-town trip.

Laughery said there was an argument and, at some point, witnesses said the two said they were going to shoot up the school.

Laughery said the superintendent was notified and the district and sheriff’s office began an investigation. He said no guns have been found in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Laughery said the Sheriffs Office implemented extra security and patrols at the junior and senior high complex, and teachers were posted to make sure no doors were left open.

Superintendent Tom Johnson notified students, staff and parents on Facebook saying there would be a heightened law enforcement presence today.

Other measures taken included bussing junior high students to the cafeteria instead of letting them walk as they normally do.