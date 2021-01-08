Charges pending on man police say fled and crashed into utility pole, causing power outage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police issue warrants for a man they said led officers on a chase Thursday night, which ended in a fiery crash which knocked out power to hundreds of residents.

The man who is identified as John Uranga, 50, is now in custody in the hospital with charges pending for evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers said Uranga had outstanding warrants and was spotted driving a pickup on Jacksboro Highway around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police were cautioned he could be armed and dangerous, and they said when they tried to pull him over, he sped away, and turned onto Armory Road going south in the northbound lane, causing oncoming vehicles to swerve out of the way.

At one point police said he drove through a chain-link fence and after almost three miles, he lost control and hit the pole and broke it in half, setting the pickup on fire. Police said he got out and ran but was soon taken into custody.

The extent of his injuries is unknown. Uranga has more than 30 prior arrests including robbery, resisting and evading arrest, and aggravated assault.

Around a thousand residents lost power after the accident, which is now restored.