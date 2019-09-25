Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — At the end of April 2019, Charlie orchard farmers received severe weather that damaged a lot of property. However, the farmers said they were able to pick up the pieces and keep moving on.

“It hit one of our neighbors’ barns took part of that and went through my peach orchard and pecan trees,” Young Orchard Steve Young said. “I had some older producing trees it destroyed about six of those pecan trees and we are still cleaning up some of that mess.”

Becky Morath with Morath’s Orchards said she is looking foward to the last of the harvest and the preparations to the winter crop.

“This has been a really good grow season this summer we just started on a new squash patch and really our main goal Now is planning for the winter farmers market,” Morath’s Orchard Becky Morath said.

Both Steve and Becky said they plan on being part of the winter farmers market this season and the main goal now is preparation for it.

“Looks like we are going to have a good pecan season, so we will be down at the farmers market with pecans and hey will be whole cracked and shelled,” Young said.

With winter farmers market coming up farmers in Charlie are in high spirits for a good turn out of crops.

