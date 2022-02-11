WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a historical landmark set up outside of the Wichita County Courthouse dedicated to Charlye O. Farris where you can read the long list of her accomplishments, but soon there will be a much more noticeable way to honor the trailblazer.

Right on the front lawn, there will be a brand new statue sculpted to honor the late legend.

There’s a new push to further cement the local legacy of Charlye Ola Farris.

“It’s one of those things, when you’re the first of everything, that makes you the leader of things to come,” Martin Luther King Center Coordinator Michael Davis said.

“Every community, every city, every county has their local heroes, their local legends, and Mrs. Farris is one of ours,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, Associate Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Arts Alliance Council, said.

“What we don’t want to forget is who she was as an intellectual, as a charitable person, as a friend to all,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

To make sure no one could ever forget, Arnold-Ogden is teaming up with Davis and Judge Gossom to raise funds and awareness for the new Charlye Ola Farris statue that will sit on the front lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse.

“It’s really very rare we get to honor someone who’s done so much, not just for this community, but really for the entire nation,” Arnold-Ogden said. “And Charlye Farris is a part of that, a very integral part of that, so to be able to honor her is truly an honor for us.”

“We just hope that people would recognize that people in Wichita Falls – yeah, there’s still some, but we’re still working on it, and we look to leaders such as Charlye O. to lead the way,” Davis said. “And we just want to do our part, so to bring it back to the MLK Center, that’d be a great honor.”

“To have it, where it’s right across from her office locations for years and years, will be even more key for that,” Judge Gossom said. “My hope is you won’t just walk up and read this sign, but you walk up, and we’ll have this video display that you’ll have and will tell more about her and show pictures.”

She will be honored at the place where she shattered so many barriers along the journey as the first Black woman licensed to practice law in Texas.

Farris was the first Black male or female to practice law in Wichita County and the first black person to serve as a judge in the south in 1954, where she was selected to serve as judge pro-tem.

“People need to become familiar with someone of that stature that we had in our community,” Judge Gossom said. “Mrs. Farris was an individual of great esteem, and we won’t have another one like that for a while.”

From visiting the Art Alliance’s traveling Farris exhibit, or getting involved by donating as this statue is sculpted, these events are all to remember a nationwide legend.

“What we’re trying to do is continuing breaking down those barriers to continue the education that something good came out of Wichita Falls, and Charlye O. is one of those good people that came out of Wichita Falls,” Davis said.

The Arts Alliance Charlye O. Farris traveling exhibit will move on to the MLK Center, Thursday, Feb. 17, where they will have a reception for the public to attend and check out the history of Farris.

For those wanting to be a part of this project by donating, the Alliance has established a fund at the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation for anyone wishing to contribute to the project. Donations can also be made online or by texting LEGEND to 53-555.