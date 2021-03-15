Chartwells K-12, WFISD give out about 13,000 meals in Spring Break Meal Boxes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District and Chartwells K-12 gave out spring break meal boxes Monday to continue to ensure no child goes hungry.

“It really started last week,” Chartwells Executive Chef for WFISD Carrie Richardson said.

But getting these boxes ready didn’t happen overnight.

“From preparing our frozen items and then over the weekend we’ve prepared our bento boxes and our sandwiches,” Richardson said.

With nearly 1,000 meal boxes pre-ordered, each box containing 15 meals, that’s a total of 13,000 meals, all ready to be handed out to students and parents Monday morning.

“Working through the weekend and since 6 o’clock this morning,” Richardson said. “Then this morning we start assembling boxes and put everything together and have it ready so cars don’t have to wait.”

Chartwells K-12, the district’s dining provider, and WFISD don’t want any child 18 and undergoing without food while schools empty out for a much-anticipated spring break.

“If we don’t fill that void, we can’t look around for somebody else to fill it,” Chartwells Resident District Manager for WFISD Farai Sithole said.

It’s a need WFISD and Chartwells K-12 have partnered to meet time and again during the pandemic, once for Thanksgiving break, then again for Christmas break, they always answer the call.

Despite the struggles the past year presented, Sithole is blown away by his team.

“Things have been really tough, I know they’re tired, we’re all tired since the beginning of the pandemic, but man every time you ask them to stand up and meet a need, they do it and they do it with excellence,” Sithole said.

Now that their third round of meal box distributions is complete, Richardson said the team is beginning to fine-tune and perfect the process.

“We learn a little more each time we do this, so this is the third time we’ve done it, we have it down to a science now,” Richardson said.

Thanks to the hours of hard work put in by the team, it’s a process as simple as pulling up in your vehicle, getting your box, and heading home.

“When you look around, man, I’m really fortunate to have a team that’s willing to step up and deliver for our community,” Sithole said.

Helping to deliver the best spring break possible, or at least eat good while doing it.