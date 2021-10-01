Chartwells K12 and WFISD support local farmers during Farm to School Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we roll into October, Chartwells K12 and Wichita Falls Independent School District are supporting local farmers during Farm to School Month.

WFISD and Chartwells K12 Executive Chef Carrie Richardson tells about Farm to School and why it is so important.

“Farm to school month increases our availability, what we offer in the schools, for example, we are going to feature Morath Orchard’s lettuce,” Richardson said. “So that’s a little bit different lettuce than what they normally see, the colored bell peppers, they’re super bright and colorful and crisp and it’s just a different variety than what they get to see on their normal day to day menu.”

“We definitely like to support our local farmers, obviously because of the volume that we have where we can’t so that 12 months out of the year and because of the availability that we have here,” Richardson said.

And Marketing Specialist Emily Kincaid said this also teaches the students the importance of supporting local farmers and their families.

“We want students to make the connection between the food they eat and the impact it makes,” Kincaid said. “Eating locally there are a lot of benefits to that first of all the food tends to be more nutritious [and] it’s also easier on the environment.”

Kincaid said it doesn’t hurt that this falls in line with the overall goal of Chartwells K12.

“Our mission is to serve up happy and healthy, so I think that you can never start too early in educating young people about the impact they’re making with their food choices and I think that’s gonna stand to benefit them and our community for a long time coming,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid and Richardson hope parents will join in the efforts to instill these values in their kiddos.

The first discovery kitchen starts at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning downtown at the farmer’s market. It’ll last for 15 minutes, and the other starts at 11:30.

Children ages three to twelve are invited, they’ll be making blueberry parfaits.