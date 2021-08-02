Chase and shot fired at Atwoods employees leads to arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed after police say he chased two Atwoods employees from the store parking lot and fired at their vehicle on Loop 11 on Sunday, August 1.

Jyheim Bryant is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police reports the two employees were leaving for their lunch break when a man in a white Ford Taurus and another person in a red truck confronted them in the parking lot and tried to pick a fight.

They said they got in their car and left and the Taurus followed and began chasing them down Loop 11. The passenger in the victim’s car said he saw the man in the Taurus pointing a gun and they heard a shot, then heard a bullet strike their car.

After calling police and being told to drive toward the police station, the victims said the Taurus stopped chasing them.

Police obtained surveillance video of the initial confrontation in the parking lot at the beginning of the case and also received several calls from other witnesses.

A few hours later, police located a white Taurus and red truck at a motel on Wolcott. Officers say while talking to the occupant in the Taurus, they say the red truck fled the area.

From descriptions and video of the man originally in the Taurus, officers say they suspected he could be Jyheim Bryant and went to his last known address, where they found the red truck, occupied by Bryant and another man. They say both admitted to being at Atwoods and being involved in a confrontation.

Officers found a 9 mm handgun in the waistband of the other man and say he told them Bryant had put it in the truck while at the motel because he did not want it found in the Taurus. He said when they arrived at the residence, he took it out and was taking it into the house when he was detained by officers.

Police said Bryant denied driving the Taurus but then changed his story when told about the video which showed him the car at the store parking lot.

Bryant has previous arrests for assault and evading arrest in 2018 and is on probation for a retaliation conviction in 2019 when police arrested him after a chase and say he told them he would beat them and that he knew where they lived.