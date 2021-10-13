Chase ends after 3 counties, 2 spike strips, pit maneuver and foot chase

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase through three Texoma counties at speeds of 100 miles per hour, even after one tire was deflated with spike strips, ended with a second spiking, a PIT maneuver and a foot chase.

Two of the four people in the car are booked into the Wichita County jail while status of the other two is unclear.

Giovanni Acosta and Lorenzo Abeyta are charged with evading arrest and for warrants out of Colorado.

The pursuit began in Electra just after 9 p.m. Monday, October 11.

The Electra police officer broke off the pursuit of a black car southbound on U.S. 287, and a Wichita County deputy parked at Rifle Range Road then spotted the car and tried to pull it over. He said it accelerated to 100 mph, going through Wichita Falls and into Clay County.

A Clay County deputy was able to get spike strips out and deflate one front tire, but the car continued

on three tires, still going 100 mph.

At Henrietta, it turned east onto U.S. 82 and went through town at 70 mph. When it entered Montague County, a deputy was waiting with another spike strip and got the other front tire deflated, but the car kept going.

After going through Nocona, the car slowed to 50 mph, so the Wichita County deputy decided to do a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver and was able to put the car into a spin out. Once it stopped, four occupants got out and ran into a pasture. All four were caught.

A PIT maneuver is when a pursuing officer hits the back bumper of the fleeing vehicle with their front bumper, causing the vehicle to spin and then stop.

When the deputy asked Acosta who was sitting where in the car, Acosta said they were all trading positions during the pursuit.