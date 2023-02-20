WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One suspect was taken to the hospital after deputies chased and tased the suspect that ran from a traffic stop in Clay County.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, Wichita County deputies were notified by a state trooper about a car that left the scene of a traffic stop in Clay County. The trooper reported he had one person in custody at the traffic stop, and tried to tase the other suspect before he ran.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said deputies found the vehicle near East Scott and the state highway. Deputies attempted to stop him but the driver kept going.

Duke said the driver eventually blew a tire, came to a stop and ran from the vehicle. He was caught near a storage area and was tased by deputies.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found about a pound of marijuana, several bottles of codeine and a backpack full of burglar tools. Duke said the two were coming from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked on following the chase and is expected to be booked on Monday night. No names were given at this time.

During the chase, a suburban hit a deputy causing them to lose control, and the unit to flip on its side. Duke said the deputy has a broken hand but is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.