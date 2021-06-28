Chase goes 25 miles with two other cars struck, driver tased

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with driving drunk in the wrong lanes of Sheppard Access Road, leading deputies on a 25-mile chase through residential neighborhoods, hitting other cars and then running on foot until he was tased.

Patrick Fulmer is charged with evading arrest and DWI.

On Sunday morning, June 27, about 1 a.m., a Wichita County deputy said he saw two vehicles traveling south in the northbound lanes of Sheppard Access.

Wichita County Jail booking

He said both then turned east onto pleasant view drive and he caught up to them on Burkburnett Road where the two cars pulled into a driveway and stopped.

He said one of the cars, a Honda Accord, slowly pulled back onto Burk road, then stopped. He said he gave commands for the driver to show hands but the car reversed a few feet then took off.

A chase began through several streets and alleys, with the honda driving on the wrong way of the streets at times, and also striking two other vehicles.

The chase went into archer county, ending on Schlabs lane after 25 miles.

The deputy said the driver got out and ran and jumped over a fence. The deputy fired his taser and said the driver fell to the ground and was taken into custody.