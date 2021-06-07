CHCC 24-hour Vax-A-Thon kicks off this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Across Wichita County, nearly 40,000 citizens have been vaccinated. The Community Healthcare Center is looking to add more to that number with their 24-hour Vax-A-Thon later this week.

One out of three Texans is now fully vaccinated as the state reports the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients in more than a year.

But the number of Wichita County residents rolling up their sleeves has dipped.

“Our goal is to use every vaccine that we are provided by the government, on the population,” CHCC Family Nurse Practitioner, Kimberly Allgood said.

“Even if it means that you have a six dose vile file, Pfizer comes in a six dose vile. Even if you have to use just one dose out of that six, you’re getting somebody vaccinated,” CHCC CEO Allen Patterson said.

Officials with the Community Healthcare Center are preparing for a 24-hour Vax-A-Thon where everyone age 12 and older is eligible.

“The Vax-A-Thon really is, doing that is kind of part of the fiber of being a Community Health Center. Our mission is to increase access to and the quality of primary healthcare services. Of course, right now that means doing everything we can to get our entire community that needs to be vaccinated, to get them vaccinated,” Patterson said

[And] vaccines aren’t the only thing being offered up.

“We’re going to be having one of our free sports physical events. We’ve been doing those for years, five or six years now and sometimes as many as four or five events in a particular year,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the Vax-A-Thon will also be a space for education.

“But the reality. Is it’s a very safe and effective vaccine. We’re going to be doing the Pfizer vaccine at this upcoming Friday, Saturday event,” Patterson said

“It’s a great feeling to know that we as a country and science came through for us, so I encourage everyone to look into it for themselves,” Allgood said

Patterson believes the Vax-A-Thon will do something big for the community as the nation continues to recover from a once-in-a-life pandemic

The 24-hour Vax-A-Thon will take place from 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 11th to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12th at the MPEC Exhibit Hall for ages 12 and older, and appointments are encouraged for this event, however, walk-ins are welcome.

Drawings will take place for those receiving the vaccinations