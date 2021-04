Chick-fil-a chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls restaurant will be closed but only while it is being renovated.

Chick-fil-A located on Call Field Rd. will be closed starting Monday, April 12 to allow for a re-model.

You can follow them on Facebook or Instagram for a re-opening date.

Chick-fil-a will be open at their second location at 4101 Southwest Parkway.