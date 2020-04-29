Chicago Pizza Kitchen opts to keep dine-in closed during phase one

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many restaurants will open back up this Friday as a part of phase one to reopen Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Other will opt to keep their dine-in options closed for the time being, like Chicago Pizza Kitchen.

Owner Thaddeus Turner said he understands Abbott’s decision for the sake of other businesses, but with the restrictions put in place, he feels like it would restrict the family experience they usually offer.

Turner wants to continue to help ensure the safety of everyone while taking this as a chance to keep bolstering other options.

“The key thing for us is that once again we have the opportunity to exercise our takeout as well as our delivery services,” Turner said. “But what we will do is prepare ourselves to adapt to the change and to make sure that everyone is healthy, both staff and patrons who come into our restaurant.”

Turner adds that he’d rather wait until phase two to see how much the restrictions get loosened before making the next decision.