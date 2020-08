WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Chick-fil-A announced Tuesday they have begun construction on a second location in Wichita Falls.

The new location, tentatively being called “Chick-fil-A Southwest Parkway” will be located at the intersection of Bridge Creek Drive and Southwest Parkway.

The location is currently set to open some time in 2021.

See the announcement made via Chick-fil-A Wichita Falls official Facebook below: