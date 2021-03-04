Chick-fil-A Southwest Parkway location now open

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The newest Chick-fil-A on Southwest Parkway is now open for business.

This location will only be open for drive-thru, delivery and pick-up only, for the time being.

In place of their normal opening tradition. Chick-fil-A Southwest Parkway will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Wichita Falls with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Also, in honor of the new restaurant opening they’ll be donating $25,000 to Feeding America.

That money will go across North Texas to people in need.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News