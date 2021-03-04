Chick-fil-A Southwest Parkway location now open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The newest Chick-fil-A on Southwest Parkway is now open for business.

This location will only be open for drive-thru, delivery and pick-up only, for the time being.

In place of their normal opening tradition. Chick-fil-A Southwest Parkway will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Wichita Falls with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Also, in honor of the new restaurant opening they’ll be donating $25,000 to Feeding America.

That money will go across North Texas to people in need.