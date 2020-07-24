Child, 5, died, multiple injuries reported in Jefferson Co. double-fatality

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a multiple-vehicle wreck where an adult and child died while several people were hospitalized.

According to OHP, troopers responded to a call about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 81 less than a mile north of FM 1910 in Addington.

Troopers said there were three vehicles northbound on U.S. Highway 81 and one southbound.

Those drivers were Pearland resident Kristi R. Dennard-Goolsby, 46, who was driving a 2015 Dodge Challenger, Comanche County resident Amberlynn Jones, 17, who was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry and Yukon resident Noah White, 25, who was driving a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Troopers state Dennard-Goolsby attempted to pass Jones and White and collided head-on with Normangee resident Charlsie Currie, 24, was driving a 2000 Chevy Impala with five other people in the car. The passengers included two 19-year-olds, a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 5-month-old.

After Dennard-Goolsby and Currie collided, Jones hit another car head-on, troopers said.

Troopers said Currie and the 5-year-old died at the scene from injuries while Dennard-Goolsby was pinned for an undetermined amount of time.

Duncan resident Colby W. Ashley, 19, was transported to Jefferson County Hospital before being transferred to United Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Duncan resident Hailee M. Lambert, 19, was taken to Jefferson County Hospital and treated for injuries.

The 5-month-old is at OU Medical with serious injuries, and the 3-year-old was treated at Jefferson County Hospital and later released.

Both Jones and White were not injured from the wreck.

The condition of Dennard-Goolsby and Currie as well as the cause of the wreck are under investigation.

Family members have already set up a GoFundMe for Currie.