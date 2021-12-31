Child abuser who used strange forms of abuse arrested again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was convicted and given probation in 2019 in a strange case of child abuse has been arrested the third time since being placed on probation.

Buford and Tiffany Whisenant were arrested on December 27 for theft at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

Buford Whisenant Wichita County Jail booking photo

Store security showed police video of the pair sitting in the shoe section and said they were going through a shopping cart of items deciding which ones to conceal in a backpack.

They were stopped after going through the checkout and police say there were 30 unpaid items valued at $250 in the backpack. Both suspects have requested court-appointed attorneys.

Since being placed on probation for child abuse, Buford Whisenant has had his probation terms modified at least twice, with one requiring him to complete an alcohol and drug evaluation and if accepted, attend an outpatient treatment program.

In November he was denied a review of his record while on probation because he was delinquent about $2,400 on fees, and he had not completed the court-ordered outpatient program.

Tiffany Whisenant Wichita County Jail booking photo

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation and sentence him to 2-10 years in prison when they said he violated terms by living with co-defendant Jennifer Nash up until her death and was using marijuana and meth.

In 2019, he and Nash accepted plea bargains. Whisenant got three years probation and Nash got two years probation.

Police officers were called to a 14-year-old boy’s school in 2016 because he had injuries to his abdomen and chest.

Officers said both defendants admitted shooting pellets at the boy as a discipline and using other forms of punishment such as giving him only Ramen noodles to eat.

They also said Whisenant and Nash made the boy stand and stare at a strip of duct tape on the wall while holding cans of peas and raising his arms up and down.

The boy said if he quit looking at the tape, Whisenant shot him with an airsoft pellet.

He also had to do squats and pushups, and when he could do no more, he was shot again or struck with a bar of soap wrapped inside a pillowcase.