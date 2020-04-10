Child care advocates discuss potential nonreporting as abuse cases decrease

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With schools and daycares closed due to COVID-19 and families stuck at home, child welfare workers have lost someone they can rely on to report child abuse.

“I think what everyone is seeing and what we are hearing throughout the state of Texas is child abuse cases reports are down,” Wichita Falls Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Denise Roberts said.

Although on paper reported cases may be down, Roberts said cases could be going unreported.

“That’s exactly what our fear is that because children are not at school they’re at home, some of them without access to a safe adult that would be the ones to report,” Roberts said.”Our teachers that we love and the staff at the schools that are so amazing. They don’t have access to those children at this time.”

For some kids who have no one to turn to, it can take a toll on them mentally.

“Anytime people feel isolated it’s going to exacerbate conditions like depression or anxiety,” Red River Hospital Clinical Services Director Traci Phipps said. “What people can do is if there is a family or a household in your circle that you were ever concerned about in the past, now is the time to reach out to those families either by FaceTime or phone calls or whatever you have.”

Roberts said she feels even during this time of COVID-19 we can’t forget about the children.

“We know that the focus needs to be, as it should be right now, on the health crisis that we are in but we know that empathy and compassion are not a scarcity,” Roberts said. “So, we can’t forget that children are at risk here.”

As those at Patsy’s House can continue their mission, they are having their Pinwheel Campaign. There are a little more 3,000 pinwheels placed at Patsy’s House representing child abuse cases in the eight counties that they serve, and it’s only $20 to pull a pinwheel out of the ground to symbolically end child abuse.

There is also a hotline number you can call as well as you can always call Red River Hospital. Those numbers are listed below.