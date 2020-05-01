Child care availability for non-essential workers causes concerns

Many non-essential workers, like retailers, are going back to work under Governor Greg Abbott’s order.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many non-essential workers, like retailers, are going back to work under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order. However, while this should be a step forward for many, issues are still arising.

Child care services for non-essential workers are still restricted, causing parents to make a decision of whether to go to work or stay home with their children.

“Who am I going to have to take care of my child? I don’t have anyone,” parent Leticia Contreras said.

Contreras said she has not been working since her place of business closed in March, and while they are gearing up to reopen, child care for her 4-year-old daughter is now a concern.

“I am just kinda worried, am I gonna have child care and is it okay for my child to go back?” Contreras asked.

Contreras, who said she has no one to watch her daughter once she gets back to work, said while she is concerned, she is following the guidelines set in place.

“I don’t want to go against what our government says, I don’t want to go against whatever they feel is right for us,” Contreras said.

Even if child care services are available to non-essential workers, Contreras said she still worries that it may not be safe for the kids.

Child Care Partners Executive Director Keri Goins emphasized if they do loosen those restrictions, it will be up to the child care providers to do everything they can to protect the kids.

“Like it or not, 2-year-olds are not very good at social distancing,” Goins said. “One thing I can say about this when this is over our kids are going to know how to wash their hands very well because we spend a whole lot of time washing hands, wearing masks.”

Under the state’s current rules, Texans who choose not to go to work when their business reopens will no longer be eligible for unemployment payments, but Goins said these parents need support.

“If we are going to allow them to work, then we have to allow them to have daycare is the hard part,” Goins said.

Texas Workforce Commission, however, is considering case-by-case waivers for unemployment to continue.

Goins agreed that children need a safe place to go and Contreras said leaving her child with someone other than child care professionals is not an option.

Abbott said the state is working to expand to child care, however, he has not given a timeline on when that would happen.

Rep. James Frank said he has been talking to the governor’s team about this throughout the week and will continue to make the case for a change in that policy.

See Frank’s full statement below: