WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The finalist for the Child Care Partners Working Moms Awards at the Arthur B Williams Luncheon were announced Friday morning.
In a media release Executive Director Keri Goins announced the finalist in three categories, “New to Motherhood,” “Established Moms,” and “Trailblazers.”
In the New to Motherhood finalists are Ali Marek, Marie Sonntag, Marketta Alexander. The Established Mom finalist includes Ambur Hale, Jeri Kasper, Nakeya Roberston. Beth Maywald, Cherrie Bradberry and Diann Taylor are finalists in the Trailblazer Award.
According to Goins, the winner in each category will be announced at the luncheon. The winners in each catagory will be honored with an award and receive a gift basket.
Tickets to the luncheon are still avalible for purchase on the Child Care Partners website for $50 each.
The Luncheon will take place at The Forum, located at 2021 Speedway Ave in Wichita Falls, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m on May 12. All proceeds will provide childcare scholarships for working moms.