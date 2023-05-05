WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The finalist for the Child Care Partners Working Moms Awards at the Arthur B Williams Luncheon were announced Friday morning.

In a media release Executive Director Keri Goins announced the finalist in three categories, “New to Motherhood,” “Established Moms,” and “Trailblazers.”

In the New to Motherhood finalists are Ali Marek, Marie Sonntag, Marketta Alexander. The Established Mom finalist includes Ambur Hale, Jeri Kasper, Nakeya Roberston. Beth Maywald, Cherrie Bradberry and Diann Taylor are finalists in the Trailblazer Award.