WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Protecting children and strengthening families, that’s the mission officials with Child Care Partners uphold each and every day, and in efforts to help strengthen families, Child Care Partners is calling on the community to help give their little ones a merry Christmas this year.

For single parents or families living on a tight budget, Christmas time can be very stressful. This is why staff with Child Care Partners want to help lighten the load for struggling families.

“We have our annual Christmas party coming up on the 17th so next Saturday we gift each of our children a book, a learning toy, and a pair of pajamas,” Awbrey said.

Although it might not seem like much, for some struggling families, Director of Development for Child Care Partners, Taylor Awbrey said just having something for their kid to open on Christmas can mean the world to them.

“So we give them the option of letting the children open them now or letting the parents take them home and leaving them under the tree from Santa,” Awbrey said.

Awbrey said they’ve received a few donations so far but could use some much-needed help from the community.

“We’re still looking for donations, Christmas time is our big part of our year because we want it to be special for the kiddos so the more donations we have the more we’ll be able to bring joy to those kiddos,” Awbrey said.

She said they still have about 13 kids that need to be “adopted” for Christmas, but that’s not their only need at the moment.

“We are already out of wrapping paper it feels like so if we have any donations for that, that would be great, I feel like we’re running out of time finding it, it’s gone everywhere so we would love any donations for wrapping paper,” Awbrey said.

There’s even a way you can see the kiddo’s reaction when they open the gifts that you purchased.

“If you would like to do a donation in person you are welcome to come to our Christmas party on Dec. 17th here at 119 East Wichita Street we’d love to meet you,” Awbrey said.

Awbrey said she is confident the community will step up to make sure these kiddos have a very merry Christmas.

The deadline for donations is this upcoming Monday in order to get everything wrapped and ready.

Child Care Partners can always use monetary donations to help ensure staff can continue their mission.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.