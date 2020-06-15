Child Care Partners collaborate to bring 3-year-old prekindergarten to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child Care Partners are collaborating with Region 9 service center and WFISD to bring 3-year-old prekindergarten to Wichita Falls.





The program would help parents who have children in the Scotland park attendance zone and who work 20 hours a week or more and have a child that will be 3-years-old on or before September 1.

Registration for prekindergarten starts Monday, June 15 at 1415 5th st. Scotland park elementary school from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and continues on June 16, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Parents will be required to bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card, proof of household income and residency, a current immunization record, and Edg, food stamp, or snap benefits paperwork.