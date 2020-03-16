Child Care Partner’s follows new guidelines during Coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To ensure the safety of our little ones during the Coronavirus pandemic, daycare’s in Wichita Falls is implementing new rules for drop-off and pick-up.

When arriving in the morning the parent/guardian and the child will be checked for respiratory systems and a fever.

If either shows signs or has a temperature above 100.4 the child and the guardian will both be sent home.

This helps to make sure that no other children at Child care partners are in danger of contracting the illness.

“We only want one person bringing the child to the door and then when they come to pick up in the afternoon, they’ll give us a call and the daycare will bring their child out to them. This allows us to not have to do another health screening. Anyone that walks in the door will be health screened regardless, whether its someone bringing in supplies, directors, staff everyone will be screened,” said Executive Director of Child Care Partners Keri Goins.

Monday, was the first day that Child Care Partners implemented the pick-up and drop-off and the parents have been understanding and want what is best for their children.