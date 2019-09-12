Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As folks across Texoma prepare for the event that raises thousands of dollars for area nonprofits, one of those very organizations hosted a preview party Wednesday night to kick-off the fun activities scheduled for Thursdays.

Child Care Partners, helps protect children and strengthen families through early education and childcare services, and executive director Keri Goins said Texoma Gives is a great event for all nonprofits.

“It’s just a neat opportunity to let everybody know in the community about non-profits and what we do and our missions,” Goins said. “A lot of times we kind of fall off in the background because we spend a lot of time on programs, so it’s just a neat opportunity to really get the word out there.”

Goins said they raised $6,000 last year and their goal is to raise $20,000 to help purchase playground equipment for all four of their childcare centers.