Child Care Partners opening new facility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local non-profit agency Child Care Partners, a dba of Child Care, Inc., announced the addition of a new infant child care facility in addition to their four other child care/early education centers.

The brand new facility will open its doors on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 6:30 a.m. The new facility will care for infants between the ages of four weeks to 17 months.

“This has been a long time coming, and the pandemic and snowpocalypse certainly slowed down our opening date,” Child Care Partners Executive Director Keri Goins said. “The need for additional infant care in this community has been an issue for several years, and infants are the most vulnerable, needing a stable, responsive environment to thrive.”

Child Care Partners will be able to serve as many as 12 additional infants in their new location at 119 East Wichita Street. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Five openings are left, and fees are income-based.

For information on enrolling your child, call 940-766-4332, or send an email to info@childcarewf.org.