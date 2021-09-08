Child Care Partners opens new Wichita Falls Location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child Care Partners opened the doors Wednesday, September 8, to their newest child care center with hopes it will help many parents in need.

“If you’re a single working mom it’s very hard to be able to afford daycare and to work, and a lot of times, people have to make hard decisions,” said Keri Goins, Executive Director for Child Care Partners. “Well, Child Care Partners is here to scholarship families and help them get that consistent care that they need.”

Goins said the new family services center, which features a nursery and a new gym, will expand the services that Child Care Partners is able to provide.

“In addition, we’ve been able to serve more children,” Goins said. “The nursery which opened on June first holds an additional 12 children, and in a couple of weeks, we should have the gymnasium opened and be able to serve after school kids as well with additional 41 to 50 kids.”

Despite dealing with rising COVID-19 numbers, Goins said she’s thrilled her staff was able to complete the move.

“We really just have such a fantastic team that bonds together through these hard times with COVID,” said Goins. “It’s been very stressful, and they just continue doing everything they can for children and families.”

Team members like Kimetha Christian, the Program Director for Child Care Partners, make all the difference.

“I think it’s very rewarding to be in the facility,” Christian said. “It’s a very lovely facility, and I like all the things that we’re going to be able to accomplish here.”

Both Goins and Christian said seeing all the hard work these pasts month pay off as a family is the best part.

“‘I’ve been with childcare partners for 15 years now, and it’s a great place to work,” Christian said. “I love our staff, not just in the office, but at the centers, our directors, our teachers that work with the kids; we have a great company, and I love our staff, and I love how we pull together as a family, not just as a job.”

“We like to say that we protect children, but we also strengthen families,” Goins said. “So our goal is to really provide parenting sources and other things to make sure the families are stable.”

Christian and Goins both stick to the Child Care Partners motto: Protecting children and strengthening families one step at a time.

Child Care Partners is a part of Texoma Gives this year, and they are always accepting donations. For a link to donate, click here.