WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Child Care Partners is hosting a private event for Texoma Gives called “Preview Night”.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11th, at 901 Ohio Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be games, food, and open bar.

The event is for ages 21 and up, and the attire is business casual.