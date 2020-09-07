Child Care Partners seek community support this Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are three days away from Texoma Gives and this year comes with a lot of changes thanks to the pandemic.

That’s why area non-profits will have to come with their best stuff to reach out virtually to the community.

One non-profit said its hoping to not only help themselves but a local business hit hard during the pandemic.

Three months old, that’s when Kammarie Solomon was first placed in the care of Child Care Partners.

“I enjoy it because it is really fun and I get to meet new people sometimes,” Kammarie Solomon said.

Now at ten years old her father Carl Solomon said he believes he made the best decision.

“It’s been good for me because I am a single father,” Carl Solomon said. “The things that they taught her, in the beginning, has been very well because she’s doing really great she is a student.”

Carl believes the teachers and staff make the children’s needs a priority and executive director of Child Care Partners Keri Goins said that’s the goal.

And now the non-profit is focused on a new safety and security initiative.

“One of the things we trying to do right now is to create a touchless entry system so that families will be able to walk up, scan a QSR code and that will automatically check their child in,” Goins said.

And that’s where Thursday’s Texoma Gives comes in.

During the 16-hour, online giving event, Child Care Partners will be teaming up with Gypsy Kit.

“She is gonna cook up her Million Dollar Spaghetti and her Stacked Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas the way you participate is to go online to Texoma Gives and go to Child Care Partners page and give $50,” Goins said.

Solomon and Goins said while they understand these are times of uncertainty they urge Texomans to give where they can.

If you are not able to give $50 for a casserole you can give what you can on the Child Care Partners page on Texoma Gives’ website.

Also, Gypsy Kit gets $25 of each casserole that is sold.

You have until Tuesday to sign up for the million-dollar spaghetti or the stacked sour cream chicken enchiladas, all in the name of helping the kids.

Just to name a few, The kitchen, 4 Kidz Sake Wichita Falls, Children Miracle Network, Christmas in Action, and Eliasville Rural Volunteer Fire Department are some of the non-profits participating this year.

For a list of all the organizations participating in the day long fundraising effort, follow this link.